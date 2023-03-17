Shamrock Club makes the St. Patrick's Day rounds

ONALASKA, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Shamrock Club celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a return to their bus tour across the community.
The club visited various schools and assisted living facilities, bringing with them Irish dancers, musicians and a happy mascot.
"It's fun to be Irish and everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day," said the club Irish Rose, Ann Nolan. "We always just have a lot of fun."
During their stop at St. Patrick Elementary school in Onalaska, the students and staff joined the dancing to several Irish standards. There was also authentic Irish dancing and dancers performing from Amanda's Dance Academy.
"And who doesn't like to wear green?" asked this year's Irish Man, Pari Sexauer.
This year marked the return of the Shamrock Club's tour visit after taking a three year break since COVID. This year also marked the club's 50th anniversary.