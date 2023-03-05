Shamrock Club tabs Irish Rose and Irishman

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) – Ready to kick off their 50th year of existence, the La Crosse Area Shamrock Club Saturday named their 2023 Irish Rose and Irishman.
Ann Nolan and Pari Sexauer will represent the club as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
The club made the announcement at a dinner at Cedar Creek Country Club Saturday evening.
The Irish Rose and Irishman will start their official duties Saturday afternoon as they preside over La Crosse’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The annual parade steps off at noon at 2nd and State Streets and then rolls through downtown La Crosse with bands, dancers, floats and representatives of a number of other area festivals.
For the first time in three years, the Shamrock Club will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with their traditional bus ride through the area making stops at places like schools and assisted living facilities. At each stop they will share some Irish cheer, music, Irish dancers, and an overall good time.
The tradition was canceled the past three years due to the pandemic.
According to their website, "the Shamrock Club is a non-political organization stressing the cultural, social and charitable aspects of Irish Heritage."
You do not need to be Irish to become a member.