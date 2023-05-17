Sharing experiences with friends and family in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WXOW) -- As Veterans traveled to Washington D.C. with Freedom Honor Flight, they shared their experiences with friends and family.
Freedom Honor Flight gives veterans an opportunity to visit Washington D.C.. Last Saturday, nearly 100 veterans took the flight to the nation's capital, visiting the monuments that stand in their honor.
"It's pretty special. It almost makes you want to cry, it's so very special," Vietnam War Veteran Gary Allen said.
While this trip is a once in a lifetime experience for most people, the trip was even more special for Army Veteran Fred Summerfield, who is sharing this adventure with his family that live states away from him.
"Oh it's great. I enjoy it," Fred said. "I think they're having a good time. They don't get to see me but once a year. This time I came to visit them but they came halfway to visit me."
"To me it's a highlight," Fred's son Terry Summerfield said. "It's kind of like a culmination of his entire life, with the family and being in the military. This is kind of where it all starts and ends."
Shari Schumacher went on the 28th Freedom Honor Flight as a guardian.
She had hoped to accompany her uncle on the trip in 2018 before is passing. To honor him and his service, Shari took his flag with her to the World War II Memorial in his memory.
"It means a lot. I think he would really be proud," Shari said. "He would've loved it. We've had so many people appreciate the veterans today and the monuments are all impressive and patriotic and he would love that."
Though she wasn't able to share the experience with her family, Shari made fast friends with Gary, who said the trip was a dream.
"This trip with the people that are here on this trip," Gary said. "I just can't even put it into words. It's just fabulous. It's beyond my wildest dreams."
On the trip, veterans had a chance to tour the Korean War Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Marine Corps War Memorial, the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery and the Vietnam Wall.