Shed catches fire outside Holmen

fire1.jpg

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A rural property outside Holmen saw a shed catch fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews were sent near the intersection of Amsterdam Prairie Road and Old 93 Road to handle the blaze. No injuries were reported, but a tractor was inside at the time. The damage resulted in the shed's roof caving in.

News 19 has not received word yet from authorities on a possible cause.

FIRE2.jpg

The following agencies were on scene:

  • La Crosse Fire Department
  • Onalaska Fire Department
  • Holmen Fire Department
  • French Island Fire Department
  • Farmington Fire Department
  • Galesville Fire Department
  • La Crosse County Sheriff's Department
  • Tri State Ambulance

Trucks constantly left the scene and returned after collecting water from a nearby source. Smoke could be seen from more than 10 miles away.

