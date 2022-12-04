Shed catches fire outside Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A rural property outside Holmen saw a shed catch fire Sunday afternoon.
Crews were sent near the intersection of Amsterdam Prairie Road and Old 93 Road to handle the blaze. No injuries were reported, but a tractor was inside at the time. The damage resulted in the shed's roof caving in.
News 19 has not received word yet from authorities on a possible cause.
The following agencies were on scene:
- La Crosse Fire Department
- Onalaska Fire Department
- Holmen Fire Department
- French Island Fire Department
- Farmington Fire Department
- Galesville Fire Department
- La Crosse County Sheriff's Department
- Tri State Ambulance
Trucks constantly left the scene and returned after collecting water from a nearby source. Smoke could be seen from more than 10 miles away.