Sheriff candidate Siegel removed from list endorsing Barnes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A local candidate for sheriff is reportedly not endorsing a candidate for U.S. Senate after he was "mistakenly" added to a list of endorsements for Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.
John Siegel's name was listed as part of a coalition of law enforcement endorsements for the Democratic senate candidate late last week.
In an interview with the online media outlet Wisconsin Right Now, Siegel said while he agreed to meet with the Barnes campaign when in town, he has not endorsed anyone in the race.
An updated list of endorsements released Saturday shows 15 endorsements with Siegel's name removed.
News 19 reached out to the Barnes campaign. Spokesperson Maddy McDaniel providing the following statement:
“As Captain Siegel said, due to a clerical error from our staff, there was a mistake in our initial list. The error has been corrected on our website. The Lt. Governor is proud to be endorsed by a coalition of over a dozen members of law enforcement across the state including the Sheriffs of Rock County and Green County.”