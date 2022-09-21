Sheriff candidates participate in forum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Sheriff candidates Fritz Leinfelder and John Siegel participated in a forum Wednesday hosted by the Criminal Justice Management Council.
Open to the public, the duo took turns answering questions the council provided as well as ones that those in attendance submitted.
The range of topics included enforcing gun laws, use of body cams within the department, the legalization of marijuana and possible engagement with organizations such as Black Lives Matter. They both brought up an importance on mental health initiatives, something consistent with both campaigns.
During closing remarks, Leinfelder discussed a subject he felt personal about.
"A topic that wasn't brought up was our victim's rights," Leinfelder said. "Our victims are people of La Crosse County who deserve to have a secure and safe place to live. Whether it's a theft or a violent personal crime. That they're getting the justice or personal satisfaction and we're eliminating the people who are doing these things to our community."
Siegel says that despite there only being one Sheriff, it is a team effort in order to implement anything into the department.
"Tonight was important," Siegel said. "The Criminal Justice Management Council has done a lot of work in the community over the years. Our mental health in the jail. Health care in the jail. Bond reviews. Intake. How those systems work come out of this committee. Being able to come in and talk directly to them tonight was really nice."
No other forums of this sort are planned at this time.
Election Day is November 8.