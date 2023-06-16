Sheriff: Highway 35 closed near Genoa for incident

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that Highway 35 near Genoa is closed to what they said was an incident.
They haven't elaborated on what is taking place that warranted the road closure.
The road is closed from Highway 56 in Vernon County to Highway 171 in Crawford County according to the sheriff's office.
They did offer detours for drivers. Northbound traffic can go east on Highway 82, then north on US 14 and west on Highway 56 back to Highway 35. Southbound traffic can reverse this route.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available here on WXOW.com and on our 10 pm Report.