BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north to
south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the
surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the
coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Sheriff's Office: Remains found in river may be 5+ years old

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The remains of a person found in the Mississippi River just south of La Crosse might have been there for a number of years according to the sheriff's office. 

In a statement released on Monday, the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said that the remains found on June 20 were examined at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. 

The initial results showed that the person had been in the river for approximately five years, probably less. 

The person may also have been a hunter at the time of going into the river. It may have been from a backwater or tributary according to the sheriff's office.

Additional examination of the remains is underway by a forensic anthropologist. 

On June 21, the sheriff's office said that the body was found in a slough approximately a half-mile south of La Crosse. 

The identity of the person isn't known. Last week in the initial news release, the sheriff's office said they were hopeful that a distinctive piece of jewelry found with the remains would help identify the person. 

