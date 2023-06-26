Sheriff's Office: Remains found in river may be 5+ years old

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The remains of a person found in the Mississippi River just south of La Crosse might have been there for a number of years according to the sheriff's office.
In a statement released on Monday, the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said that the remains found on June 20 were examined at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
The initial results showed that the person had been in the river for approximately five years, probably less.
The person may also have been a hunter at the time of going into the river. It may have been from a backwater or tributary according to the sheriff's office.
Additional examination of the remains is underway by a forensic anthropologist.
On June 21, the sheriff's office said that the body was found in a slough approximately a half-mile south of La Crosse.
The identity of the person isn't known. Last week in the initial news release, the sheriff's office said they were hopeful that a distinctive piece of jewelry found with the remains would help identify the person.