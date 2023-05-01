'Shining A Light for Madeline' happening Friday in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - As the search for Madeline Kingsbury continues, her family and friends are inviting community members to gather and pray.
A prayer service event called "Shining a Light for Madeline" is planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5. They're asking people to gather at the bandshell at Veterans Memorial Park in Winona.
Rather than using a real candle, the Kingsbury family asks those coming to download the 'Candle App" to their phone.
Organizers said they hope this will be the shining light that brings Maddi home.
A large search for Kingsbury happened over the weekend at a former Girl Scout camp in Yucatan southwest of Houston.
The 26-year-old Kingsbury was last seen on March 31.
Authorities consider the disappearance suspicious and say they're concerned for her safety. They're continuing to work through tips that could lead to more searches.
Kingsbury's family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.