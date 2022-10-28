Shots fired at rural Tomah residence leads to 5-hour standoff, 15-year-old detained

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A 15-year-old youth is in custody after firing several shots Thursday evening while at a rural Tomah residence before getting into a standoff with authorities before they eventually forced him to surrender five hours later.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they got a call around 6 p.m. reporting that the youth had a gun. As deputies were responding, the youth fired several shots. After their arrival, the youth fired three additional shots. The sheriff's office said one of those rounds struck a nearby residence.
The youth then went inside a residence and wouldn't come out.
Members of the Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team of the county's Combined Tactical Unit came to the scene and began to try to talk to the teen.
After approximately five hours, when communications weren't working, members of the tactical team sent pepper spray into the residence. The youth was forced from the home and surrendered without incident according to the sheriff's office.
Besides the sheriff's office, Tomah Police, Sparta Police, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance, Oakdale Fire, and Monroe County Communications Center assisted with the incident.