Siegel, Pedretti sworn in to new titles

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two newly elected officials took the oath of office Tuesday morning at the La Crosse County Courthouse.
John Siegel was inaugurated as La Crosse County Sheriff while Tammy Pedretti became the Clerk of Courts.
Siegel says that he plans to make good on what he promised during his campaign by collaborating with the communities of the county and people within the department.
"These first hundred days, I would like to have as many conversations with people in the community that I can and organizations," Siegel said. "Also internally, we're going to start right away. Some self reflection and self evaluation of what we're doing well, what we can do better, where we're at, where we want to be."
Siegel says his first day on the job consisted of several meetings following his inauguration.
Pedretti began working with the District Attorney's office in 1998 and was sworn in to the Clerk of Courts role at the same time Siegel became Sheriff.
The Clerk of Courts is responsible for jury management and budgeting for the court.
Pedretti says there are a few issues to tackle right away.
"The biggest challenge we have right now is getting it back to full staff," Pedreti said. "We've been without a few staff members for a while now. Then jury management. I think we're getting back up to full steam with getting jury trials back on the calendars and things like that. Making sure that function works properly and efficiently."
Pedretti added that virtual court appearances for defendants will still be an option.
Also sworn in were Deputy Sheriffs and Deputy Court Clerks.