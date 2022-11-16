Sierra Club opposes the proposed gas plant, Nemadji Trail Energy Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Members of the Sierra Club held a news conference Wednesday in front of Dairyland Power Cooperative to voice their opposition to the company's proposed plant, Nemadji Trail Energy Center (NTEC).
Dairyland Power Cooperative has partnered with Basin Electric out of South Dakota and Minnesota Power for the NTEC project, which would be located in Superior, WI.
President and CEO of Dairyland Power Cooperative Brent Ridge said this new plant is a critical component to the company's mission - to reduce it's carbon footprint over the next several years.
"This particular power plant is powered by natural gas and then it would eventually be powered by a blend of natural gas and hydrogen," Ridge said. "It'll allow us to lower our carbon footprint. The more natural gas we produce the less coal we'll have to generate our electricity from."
They've received pushback from environmental agencies, like the Sierra Club, who are calling for a transition into more renewable energy sources.
Jadine Sonoda, the campaign coordinator for the Sierra Club chapter in Wisconsin, said that NTEC would be uneconomic and could be replaced with a clean energy portfolio which includes solar, wind and battery storage.
According to Dairyland, while NTEC is projected to reduce the carbon output in the Midwest by almost one million tons per year, it could still have some negative impacts Sonoda said.
"The EPA just recently made an estimate that the plant would cost - when you're taking into account the social cost of carbon, over $2 billion," Sonoda said. "It's a really major concern in the economic and physical climate that we're in, there's no reason for us to not be transitioning."
Ridge said at the end of the day, the end goal between these companies and those opposing NTEC is the same but they're on different timelines.
"We just want to do it in a way that allows us to do it without negatively impacting the economy. The reality is, [the Midwest] is highly dependent on fossil fuel right now," Ridge said. "At Dairyland, we want to move past that. We want to be carbon-free but it's going to take us years and years to do that in a way that's cost-effective without damaging the economy."
Ultimately, he said a transition too quick would produce less reliable energy at a higher cost.