Silent film debuts in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) When's the last time you saw a silent film?
Whether you have or not, the Cappella Performing Arts Center is offering the opportunity Friday, March 31.
The Arts Center has a screening of the Charlie Chaplin film called, "The Kid."
But, the film is not the only feature during the night.
You'll also hear from Peter Krasinski. He came from Boston for one evening at Cappella.
He plays the organ.
And he's very good.
Krasinski is also known as a silent film accompaniment specialist. He's memorized the movie and he helps tell the story with his improvisation. Krasinski calls it, narration.
And he wants you to know, the music is not the focus. The movie is.
You can see "The Kid" at the Cappella Performing Arts Center, Friday March 31 at 721 King Street. The movie begins at 7 PM.