Silo and grain bin accidents on the rise

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn (WXOW) - In 2022 the U.S. saw a 40 percent increase of incidents involving agricultural confined spaces according to the Purdue University Agricultural Safety and Health Program.
In Minnesota, the state saw six Silo/Grain Bin incidents in 2022.
Katie Drewitz, Minnesota Extension of Filmore and Houston Counties says that there are safety classes that are taught for avoiding these incidents.
"With grain bin safety in particular we store a lot of grain in Southeastern Minnesota and those grain bins have inherent risk and taking certain safety practices can help to mitigate some of that risk, she said."
She also mentioned that there are numerous resources for farmers and their families through the extension office.
"The University of Minnesota Extension is putting together a grain bin specific curriculum which is focused on adult farmers and co-op workers that'll be coming out this fall."
Emergency responders are trained for these types of emergency calls. Dr. Kim Lansing, Site Director, Wisconsin Academy of Rural Medicine said that farm safety drills have been held yearly since 2011.
"We try to train them in areas where it may not be something that they do every day, or very often but when they do need to do it they need to be on there game," Lansing said. "And so we try to give them an opportunity to practice things that they might not see as quite as often, like a car accident, but doing like a grain entrapment is something where they need to know what they're doing but they may not do it all the time."
There are 3 causes for silo grain bin incidents according to Dr. Lansing. The first one is the big blue silos are air tight. This causes asphyxiation.
"You look at the concrete stave silos which are not air tight," she said. "There's a couple of different risks associated with that. One is that within the first two weeks of filling one of those silos you get the production of silo gas, or nitrous oxides, and exposure to those can be fatal if you get a high concentration of that. And then the other big problem with the stave silos is that you can get these grain crusts that form on the top, and people go in and try to dislodge the crusts and then end up falling down into the grain when the crust breaks through and become buried and drown in it."
Drewitz and Lansing encourage farmers and farm families to educate themselves and find information regarding these types of incidents.