...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Heat index values of 95 to 103 degrees
are expected this afternoon.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Single-vehicle crash sends pickup truck in ditch

Police in Vernon County are investigating a single vehicle crash that happened Monday morning in Viroqua.

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Police in Vernon County are investigating a single vehicle crash that happened Monday morning in Viroqua.

The pickup truck driven by Trayvon Hurt, of La Farge, was traveling eastbound on Cherry Grove Road and lost control.

The vehicle went off the left side of the road, struck a culvert, utility pole and a fence.

Hurt was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and excessive speed is believed to be the contributing factor.

The incident remains under investigation.

