Six hurt in five vehicle crash near Fountain City

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WXOW) - Six people are hurt in a five-vehicle crash near Fountain City early Wednesday afternoon.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said it happened at the intersection of Highway 35 and Park Street around 12:15 p.m.
According to their preliminary investigation, a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline and and hit a northbound vehicle head on. Three other vehicles were then involved in the collision.
Two of the injured people were airlifted from the scene to area hospitals. The remaining four were taken by ambulance to other hospitals. Conditions of the people involved weren't immediately released nor were the names of the victims.
The crash closed both lanes of Highway 35. It remained closed until just after 5 p.m.
While the road was closed, traffic was detoured around the scene.