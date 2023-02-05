Ski Jumping a family tradition

Westby, Wis. - (WXOW) - As the Snowflake Ski Club celebrated 100 years of having top notch ski jumpers flying off the big jump, another legacy also continued. Brothers Boone and Huck Keenan took their turns on the hills during the junior tournament. According to six year old Huck, he just likes ski jumping. At age six, the kindergartner decked out in green successfully completed his jumps.
His older brother Boone at age 10 noted why he likes to take part in the events.
"I like it because you get to fly through the air," Boone said. "It's really fun."
Their taking part in the sport is no surprise to their mom Ellie.
"So my boys are 4th generation ski jumpers," Ellie said. "My grandpa was a ski jumper, my dad, all of my cousins too."
It's a family tradition and for Huck and Boone it's also something special.
"It's kinda cool because family can help coach me, it's fun," Boone said.
"