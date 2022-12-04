Ski season officially starts at Mt. La Crosse

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Cold weather complimented the official opening of Mt. La Crosse on Saturday morning. Skiers and snowboarders were able to enjoy the Midway run under blue skies and 10 a.m. temperatures of 13 degrees.
"My favorite part about the cold weather is being able to ski," said Ivy, a 13 year old skier. "It was real fun."
Her younger sister Elin agreed.
"I like it, sometimes you do get cold but then you can just go inside," she said. "It's what I like about winter...skiing and the other outdoor sports you can do."
Mt. La Crosse has 17 other runs but currently only Midway is open.