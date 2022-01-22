Skiers Take on Westby's "Big Hill"

WESTBY, Wis - (WXOW) - For the 99th time, skiers from around the world made their way to Westby to take on the Snowflake Ski Club’s big hill Saturday.
The two-day Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament wrapped up with the top athletes taking their shot at the big hill.
Scott Yttri with the ski club said it’s widely known that “if you can conquer the big hill, you can conquer any hill.”
With the Olympics coming in a few weeks, a large crowd made their way to the ski area to watch the competition, enjoy food, sleigh rides and time with other ski enthusiasts.
While there weren’t any current Olympians competing Saturday, Yttri said there are some who will compete in China who were in Westby in years past.
After the junior tournament took place Saturday morning, the more experienced skiers competed throughout the afternoon.
For Yttri, however, whether juniors or adults, he’s always impressed with the courage it takes to go down the hill.
“They’ve got nerves or steel. They like it,” Yttri recanted. “When we haul them in the trucks up the hill, they either say they hit their jump just right or say, ‘Man, I’ve got to concentrate a little better and hit that perfect jump.”
Yttri said he thinks the event is popular because it gives people in the area the opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of the Olympics in their own back yard.