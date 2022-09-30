Slicing of the Golden Brat a cut above the rest

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Oktoberfest traditions continued Friday morning with a big breakfast served up at the American Legion Post 52 including the even bigger Golden Brat and it's slicing ceremony.
This year the giant sausage weighed in at 75 pounds, and measured around 8 feet long. A special piecework rye bun was also part of this year's final presentation, along with a generous covering of sauerkraut.
The golden brat cooks around 8 hours, set upon a custom grill and watched over and tended to just outside the legion door. It is wrapped in foil and periodically rolled to ensure all sides are cooked equally. The golden brat is provided and created by Mike Bakalars. In the last decade, it's become a big event in the Oktoberfest list of events.
"It's about being able to participate and thank our veterans," Bakalars said. "For what they do for the community, it's a privilege and we look forward to it every year."