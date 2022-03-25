SLIDE SHOW: Lots of eagles

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - With the warming temperatures, thinning ice and open water, this is a great time of year to see plenty of bald eagles visiting our area.
While some do stay here year round, many are simply passing through on their way to their regular homes after migrating south during the winter.
For the past few days, this group of of several dozen eagles has been hanging out around Blue Lake between La Crosse and La Crescent along with other migratory birds.
The pictures in this story are from WXOW Digital Content Manager Kevin Millard.
RELATED: Two Bald Eagles Released into the Wild