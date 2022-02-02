Small Business Roundtable in Downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Mitch Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes co-hosted a small business roundtable at Pearl Street Books in Downtown La Crosse.
Last spring the City of La Crosse has received roughly $22 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The funding from the ARPA has already been invested in the La Crosse community in aid for local private, non-profit service agencies as well as funding for emergency winter housing for those without homes.
The roundtable today gave local business owners a chance to voice their opinions to the public officials.
Many proposals have already been made for the future investment of the ARPA.
"A lot of proposals for best utilization of it some of it has to do with improvements to sustainability, resiliency, affordable housing. You know child care is big on the list. People think that there is a way we can use those dollars for child care and I tend to agree," Mayor Mitch Reynolds said.
The struggle with health care was a recurring theme many of the business owners expressed during the round table.
La Crosse community members are encouraged to submit their own opinions on where the ARPA funding should be invested towards.
Individuals should submit there proposals no later than February 15.
The best way to submit a proposal is throught the following link: https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/Home/Components/News/news/613/16.