Smaller Homeless Camps Around the Northside

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With Houska park officially closed, La Crosse's unsheltered population is left looking for different places to stay.
On Wednesday, the city took down tent housing just off of rose street on the northside.
Officials saying there have been tents set up at Wittenberg park on George street recently.
The city's homeless services coordinator says while they are working with the unsheltered.
They ask the public to simply be kind to those in need.
"Be empathetic, these are real human being with feelings, emotions, its not easy to be unsheltered and to not have a place to live or call home, so just being empathetic and understanding of where people are at and what their current situation is." said Brian Sampson Homeless Services Coordinator for the City of La Crosse.
The city of La Crosse is working with the Salvation Army and Independent Living Recourses to help get people off the streets and into housing.