 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
zones.

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However, the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Smaller Homeless Camps Around the Northside

  • Updated
  • 0

With Houska park officially closed, La Crosse's unsheltered population is left looking for different places to stay.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With Houska park officially closed, La Crosse's unsheltered population is left looking for different places to stay.

On Wednesday, the city took down tent housing just off of rose street on the northside.

Smaller Homeless Camps Around the Northside

Officials saying there have been tents set up at Wittenberg park on George street recently.

The city's homeless services coordinator says while they are working with the unsheltered.

They ask the public to simply be kind to those in need.

"Be empathetic, these are real human being with feelings, emotions, its not easy to be unsheltered and to not have a place to live or call home, so just being empathetic and understanding of where people are at and what their current situation is." said Brian Sampson Homeless Services Coordinator for the City of La Crosse.

The city of La Crosse is working with the Salvation Army and Independent Living Recourses to help get people off the streets and into housing.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you