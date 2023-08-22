"Snapshot" offers baseline for invasive species monitoring

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - After a statewide "Snapshot Day" this past weekend, we're getting an idea of the invasive species impacting Wisconsin's waterways.
Locally, volunteers joined experts and Friends of Trempealeau Lakes on Saturday, getting instruction before setting off in an effort to document non-native plants and creatures in First, Second and Third Lake.
While they're still processing the results, Ellen Voss with River Alliance of Wisconsin said they found things like Purple Loosestrife and Curly Leaf Pondweed that she said is being fertilized by groundwater.
"We also found Faucet Snails which are a prohibited species in the state," Voss said. "They carry a parasite that's been responsible for many waterfowl die-offs in the past."
Voss added that when it comes to preventing more damage to local waterways, it comes down to one key thing.
"Decontaminate! Decontaminate! Decontaminate!" Voss laughed. "Even if you're just walking in some mud or in some sand or any time you get in the water just take a good look and make sure there's nothing stuck to your shoe or leg or boat or kayak or whatever the case might be."
She said that this data collected will not only record where certain species are found but also serve as a benchmark to monitor populations and provide the most current information when applying for federal grants.