Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

"Snapshot" offers baseline for invasive species monitoring

  • Updated
  • 0
Curly-leaf Pondweed

We're getting a look tonight at the preliminary results from Saturday's "Snapshot Day"

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - After a statewide "Snapshot Day" this past weekend, we're getting an idea of the invasive species impacting Wisconsin's waterways.

Locally, volunteers joined experts and Friends of Trempealeau Lakes on Saturday, getting instruction before setting off in an effort to document non-native plants and creatures in First, Second and Third Lake.

While they're still processing the results, Ellen Voss with River Alliance of Wisconsin said they found things like Purple Loosestrife and Curly Leaf Pondweed that she said is being fertilized by groundwater.

"We also found Faucet Snails which are a prohibited species in the state," Voss said. "They carry a parasite that's been responsible for many waterfowl die-offs in the past."

Faucet snails

Voss added that when it comes to preventing more damage to local waterways, it comes down to one key thing.

"Decontaminate! Decontaminate! Decontaminate!" Voss laughed. "Even if you're just walking in some mud or in some sand or any time you get in the water just take a good look and make sure there's nothing stuck to your shoe or leg or boat or kayak or whatever the case might be."

Searching for invasive species

She said that this data collected will not only record where certain species are found but also serve as a benchmark to monitor populations and provide the most current information when applying for federal grants.

