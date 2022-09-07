Sneak peek inside Chick-fil-A Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Chick-fil-A Onalaska is set to open with a full dining room and drive throughs on Thursday at 6:30 a.m.
News 19 was given an exclusive look inside the restaurant on the eve of its first day.
A special ribbon cutting and tasting of menu items was available for invited guests while staff gets ready for what is expected to be a very busy day.
Owner and operator of the location Pam Chaney worked for the company in Grand Rapids, Michigan for nearly five years before acquiring the new store. She says Chick-fil-A determined Onalaska as a place to set up shop as the chain looks to increase their footprint in the Midwest.
Chaney says that while staffing hasn't been fully taken care of, they are content with where they stand prior to Thursday's launch.
“We are currently at 105 in staffing," Chaney said. "We’re definitely comfortable with that. The goal is going to be closer to 130-135 team members. So we are currently still hiring. In the community, staffing for a new restaurant I would say was slow getting started. But once the word got out and once the building was looking more complete, we’ve seen definitely an increase in the number of applicants.”
Among the guests on Wednesday were members of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce. CEO Neal Zygarlicke says the community should benefit in more ways than one with the extra dining option.
“The anticipation has been good," Zygarlicke said. "A lot of our local contractors have been working here on the job for quite some time getting the building up and everything like that. For us as a chamber, we’re excited about Chick-fil-A being here because they make an impact on the community. They tend to give back to communities that they’re in. It’s a perfect opportunity for them to give back here to local organizations in different ways in the community here.”
The restaurant is located at 3015 S Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska.
The hours of operation will be Monday-Thursday from 6:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 6:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. Chaney says she plans to spend her next day off unwinding with family and seeking out a new church in the area to join following her relocation to the Coulee Region.