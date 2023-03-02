Snow Days: Area districts vary on how to make up for lost time

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Many students hope for a snow day when they wake up during a snowstorm but they will have to make that time up at some point.
The Onalaska School District has canceled school once this year. Superintendent Todd Antony tells News 19 that the decision is his to make and tries to do so no later than 5 a.m. after collaborating with the city and the National Weather Service. That way parents and guardians can be notified.
Should the number of days missed become excessive, Antony says that learning from home is not an option.
“One of the lessons from the pandemic is we came to realize that learning best happens in our buildings," Antony said. "In our classrooms. With our teachers present. Onalaska has opted not to utilize virtual learning as an option during inclement weather days.”
He added that if needed, the district could do things such as add days to the calendar or extend each existing school day that remains to meet the state's required number of instruction minutes.
Westby, on the other hand, has a much different protocol.
Superintendent Steve Michaels says the district has three snow days available to them. However, the Norsemen have canceled school seven times so far this year. In anticipation of this, the district turns every snow day after the third into an at-home learning experience that tends to vary with the student's age.
“For our youngest learners especially, we send home packets of information, worksheets and things to keep them moving in their content areas," Michaels said. "Because it’s not a virtual experience for our very youngest learners, we call it a flexible learning day. It covers all those. Whether it’s synchronous, whether it’s asynchronous, whether it’s a packet or whether it’s completed after the actual event.”
The flexible learning policy was supported by more than 90-percent of residents surveyed, according to Michaels.
He added that to make a snow day determination, he will drive on the district's back roads in his pickup truck at 4 a.m.
If it takes longer than usual to drive from Chaseburg to Coon Valley and then to Westby, the district will consider a late start or cancelation and make a decision no later than 5:30 a.m.