Snow Emergency declared for City of La Crosse

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight and continue rising to around 15 feet Saturday
evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy Snow Expected Tonight into Monday Morning...

.A very complex winter storm system impacts the region this
afternoon through Monday morning. Through Noon, temperatures have
fallen to freezing or below from around Rochester to west of
Charles City with light precipitation with freezing drizzle or
light snow. Although the observations are reporting freezing
drizzle, due to the warm pavement temperatures, pavement is likely
"wet". Farther east, temperatures are milder in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Here at the NWS on a ridgetop, at noon we were 34
degrees with sleet.

This afternoon, the snow will change to snow and increase in
intensity. During the nighttime hours, east of the Mississippi
River where snowfall rates in the heavy snow band will likely
exceed an inch per hour.

Data this morning continues to show good agreement with the heavy
snow east of the Mississippi River, especially from Taylor through
Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau, parts of La Crossse and Vernon
counties and parts of Richland counties. Total snow amounts will
vary widely over short distances depending on how early the rain
changes to snow and where the band of snow sets up. Highest
amounts of 6 to 12 inches should fall in this north to south band
through Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will be
significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until
plowed.

In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce
visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of
freezing rain is possible north of Highway 10 in central
Wisconsin this evening before transitioning to all snow.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very tight gradient in
snowfall amounts along the edges of the warning in southeast
Minnesota and far southwest Wisconsin. These areas may only
see a few inches of snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Snow Emergency declared for City of La Crosse

  • Updated
  • 0
winter storm-mgn.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse has declared a snow emergency. 

A winter storm is expected to bring 6-12 inches of snow to the region beginning Sunday afternoon into Monday. 

Winter Storm Warning affects region

In a brief message to city residents, the alert said, "The Street Department has issued a snow emergency effective for Sunday, April 16th , 2023 beginning at 6:00 PM.  The 48-hour clock will officially begin at 6:00 PM, Sunday, April 16th , 2023. The snow emergency will expire on Tuesday, April 18th , 2023 at 6:00 PM.  The termination of the snow emergency may be extended or canceled as needed. Please prepare for Alternate Side Parking."

This means that vehicle owners have between 6 p.m. and midnight to move their vehicles to the correct side of the street for the duration of the snow emergency. 

Enforcement happens after midnight and goes through Saturday.

What this means is that vehicles need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days, and on the even side on even-numbered days.

Failure to repark a vehicle may result in having it towed according to the city. 

The first ticket issued by the city on a vehicle that's violated the ordinance won't have any fine attached to it within a calendar year. Second and subsequent violations within a calendar year bring a $15 fine. If not paid within ten days, it goes up to $30. If not paid after 60 days, the fine doubles to $60. 

The city is offering a free text alerts system to notify people when there is a snow emergency. You can sign up by clicking here. 

Residents can also get information on the alerts by email. Sign up here. 

The city is also alerting residents of the snow emergency on the city's website, their social media page, and the social media pages of the La Crosse Street Department and City of La Crosse Police Department. 

Local media including WXOW will notify people when there is an alert from the city. 

