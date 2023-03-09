 Skip to main content
...Snow Approaching The Area...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring snow to the area, with
moderate to heavy snowfall already impacting roadways across
central Iowa. Snow will continue to move into the area through
the afternoon and evening, eventually tapering off through the
overnight hours. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 4 to 7
inches, with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates approaching an inch per hour are possible this
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapidly decreasing
visibilities and quick accumulations, with roads quickly becoming
snow covered and dangerous travel conditions developing. Consider
altering travel plans if necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Snow emergency issued by City of La Crosse

SNOW-PLOW-PLASMA-
By Travis Judell

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse has declared a snow emergency. 

In a brief message to city residents, the alert said, "The City of La Crosse Street Department has issued a snow emergency effective for Thursday, March 9, 2023 beginning at 6:00 PM.  The 48-hour clock will officially begin at 6:00 PM, Thursday, March 9, 2023. The snow emergency will expire on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM.  The termination of the snow emergency may be extended or canceled as needed. Alternate side parking will be in effect."

This means that vehicle owners have between 6 p.m. and midnight to move their vehicles to the correct side of the street for the duration of the snow emergency. 

Enforcement happens after midnight and goes through Saturday.

What this means is that vehicles need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days, and on the even side on even-numbered days.

Failure to repark a vehicle may result in having it towed according to the city. 

The first ticket issued by the city on a vehicle that's violated the ordinance won't have any fine attached to it within a calendar year. Second and subsequent violations within a calendar year bring a $15 fine. If not paid within ten days, it goes up to $30. If not paid after 60 days, the fine doubles to $60. 

The city is offering a free text alerts system to notify people when there is a snow emergency. You can sign up by clicking here. 

Residents can also get information on the alerts by email. Sign up here. 

The city is also alerting residents of the snow emergency on the city's website, their social media page, and the social media pages of the La Crosse Street Department and City of La Crosse Police Department. 

Local media including WXOW will notify people when there is an alert from the city. 

