Snow storm safety reminders

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department shared a few winter weather safety reminders on Wednesday.

La Crosse Police Department Captain Avery Schott said drivers should take it slow the next few days. She said drivers should avoid getting too close to snowplows, other vehicles and pedestrians when the roads are slippery.

"Slow down and take your time especially at intersections where it might be a little bit slicker," Captain Schott said. "You might end up sliding and we wouldn't want you to have an accident, and if you see a pedestrian walking, give them extra time as well."

Schott said people should avoid traveling unless they absolutely have to.