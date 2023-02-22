Snow storm safety reminders

 Skip to main content
...Period of Heavier Accumulations through Late Afternoon...

.At mid-afternoon, radar continues to show widespread
precipitation occurring across the region, with the heaviest
rates seen so far today. Freezing rain, sleet and snow was seen in
northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, with around a tenth of an
inch of ice accumulation. Mainly snow, occasionally mixing with
sleet, is found around the Interstate 90 corridor with 4 to 8
inches received thus far. All snow is found further north of
Interstate 90. Winds are gusting from 30 to 35 mph causing some
drifting, especially on ridgetops and higher terrain.

Though the afternoon commute, expect accumulating ice and snow to
continue with gusty winds. Travel continues to deteriorate.

There will be a period of freezing drizzle near or south of
Interstate 90 during the evening and into the overnight, reducing
the snow accumulations. Light ice accumulations are expected. Snow
will continue north of I-90. Another period of heavier snow will
occur before sunrise west and north of La Crosse.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and drifting snow, occasionally mixing with sleet
or freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department shared a few winter weather safety reminders on Wednesday.

La Crosse Police Department Captain Avery Schott said drivers should take it slow the next few days. She said drivers should avoid getting too close to snowplows, other vehicles and pedestrians when the roads are slippery.

"Slow down and take your time especially at intersections where it might be a little bit slicker," Captain Schott said. "You might end up sliding and we wouldn't want you to have an accident, and if you see a pedestrian walking, give them extra time as well."

Schott said people should avoid traveling unless they absolutely have to.

