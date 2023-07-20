Solar industry shining bright in Wisconsin

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Job opportunities are expanding in Wisconsin as the solar industry is seeing a significant surge in growth in the industry.
One of the reason for this sudden growth is the sharp increase in interest by consumers. With lower energy costs, a smaller carbon footprint, and higher sustainability, more and more homeowners and businesses are making the switch to solar.
Alicia Leinberger with Ethos Green Power Cooperative says that solar has a very bright future, especially for those looking to get into the workforce.
“Because we’re building a new industry there’s a lot of hope and potential for the future it’s a wonderful way to bring in young people for a life-long career."
Isaac Worley who is a mechanical coordinator with Ethos, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in computer science. He's been working in solar for the past six years. It's a career path he says was never on his radar.
“I kind of sat down and figured out what are the things I'm really passionate about. I knew I liked being outside and working outside. I was also really curious about electricity, just kind of nature and sustainability in general. I tried to combine all that and it lead me to the solar industry.”
According to the Interstate Renewable Energy Council Wisconsin saw the largest growth for solar jobs of any state in the country in 2022. Adding 332 jobs for over 3,200 workers, the solar industry grew 11.3% and solar-related services are rapidly hiring to meet the surging demand.