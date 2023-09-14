Solar panels installed at new WAFER Food Pantry location on George Street

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WAFER Food Pantry in La Crosse is getting another upgrade, and this one will help them cut down on energy costs.
WAFER's Executive Director, Erin Waldhart, said a few years ago a community member offered to financially support a solar panel project at the pantry. The project was put on hold as WAFER was preparing to open a new facility on George St. in La Crosse. Now that the new location is up and running, the pantry decided it was time to be more sustainable.
"The solar panels will provide a cost savings to us in the form of electric bills," Waldhart said. "With those costs savings we are able to put the money back into more programming instead of overhead expenses."
Waldhart said WAFER has adapted other environmentally friendly practices lately.
"Over the years we have put into place some practices that helped us do that better such a plastic and cardboard recycling," Waldhart explained.
WAFER hopes the new solar panels will inspire other organizations in the area to give solar a try.