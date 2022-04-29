Soldiers bring Sexual Assault Awareness Month to a close with a 5.1 mile ruck through Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The 181st MFTB hosted its second annual sexual assault awareness ruck march where they marched 5.1 miles through Sparta.
The event brought around 150 soldiers, community organization and residents to Memorial Park Friday morning.
The 181st MFTB Brigade Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Sgt. Shawn Settles said he is grateful that this event has grown and hopes it continues to do so.
"This is amazing, last year was our first one and this year we've got a lot more community partners here and a lot of the soldiers from Fort McCoy," Settles said. "This is a full instillation opportunity that we're putting together; this means a lot actually."
Soldiers stopped at Maplewood Elementary, Meadowview Middle School, Blyton Veteran's Park, Sparta High School and Sparta Town Hall to engage with the community.
During their ruck, soldiers carried collected items (personal hygiene items, diapers and cleaning supplies) that will be donated to various local organizations in need.
"I can tell you that we've donated quite a few items that have helped families in need - I cannot tell you how much it means to them," Settles said. "To be able to help somebody on their worst days - I just couldn't imagine how much it means but I know they're very appreciative for what we've done here."
Settles reminds people that just because sexual assault awareness month is coming to an end, it doesn't mean caring about the cause stops.
"If we only talk about something once out of 365 days, we're not really bringing awareness to it - our Not Just April Campaign is in September," Settles said. "That way it's not at the back of anyone's mind. We're always keeping it on the forefront because if we aren't talking about it nothing is going to change."