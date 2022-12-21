SOLS announces two projects for La Crosse School District

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The winter solstice was celebrated Wednesday at La Crosse Polytechnic School.
The La Crosse School District and Solar on La Crosse Schools (SOLS) hosted the event. A fundraising campaign, with the goal of installing two solar arrays on district buildings in 2023, was announced.
La Crosse Polytechnic students have been learning about solar energy in anticipation of its installation on their building next year.
"When the solar panels are installed at this school, they'll be able to see the panels right outside the window of their upstairs classroom, it looks over the rooftop, so they'll continue to learn about energy as they're looking, at it and seeing live energy generation," said SOLS Secretary Alysa Remsburg.
Solar on La Crosse Schools is also making plans for a "solar classroom" at Summit Elementary School. They are $9,000 away from their $100,000 goal for 2023 and are hoping to reach the halfway point by the new year. To donate or for more information, visit www.solaronlacrosseschools.org.