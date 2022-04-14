Solving the childcare crisis will take more than just one organization to bring a solution

LA CROOSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Wisconsin Tomorrow: Early Care and Education Summit featured leaders and officials from various different backgrounds to gather and display possible solutions to the childcare crisis in Wisconsin.
Dawn Hays the Director of Campus Child Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse said that the childcare crisis has a much broader affect on just families.
"It's not just families with young children impacted by the childcare crisis," Hays continued. "Businesses are impacted because their employees can't work if they don't have childcare in turn effects the economy."
Childcare treads a line between public and private entities, making neither the government, businesses or communities able to solve the problem on their own.
Looking at a private angle approach, La Crosse County Community Development Specialist Brian Fukuda said that a piece of the solution is that employers could help subsidize the cost of childcare to get people back into the work force.
"I would really appeal to businesses in the community to find out where their existing employees are getting their childcare and then contact those childcare businesses and say how can we help? How can we help keep you in business, so I can keep this employee in my operation?" Fukuda said.
A common issue that also a rises is keeping and maintaining a quality staff under the current money childcare centers make.
Many staff members complete high education standards while receiving very low wages as childcare workers.
Executive Director of Wisconsin Early Childhood Association Ruth Schmidt quoted the United States Secretary of Treasury, Janet Yellen, on how the supply does not meet the demand.
"Janet Yellen says it's market failure," Schmidt continued. "There's tons of demand for it but the supply at that price point doesn't exist."
Schmidt compared childcare to public schooling as a possible route when looking for government funding.
"We determined as a nation once children are five they're going to be in a public school system and we are going to use tax dollars to pay for that. We don't do that with child care and it takes political will to try and move that needle," Schmidt said.
Schmidt also suggested communities reach out to childcare providers and talk about the best ways you can help sustain those businesses.