Some La Crescent residents urged to evacuate due to flooding concerns

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent residents who live on a road along the rising Mississippi River are being asked to evacuate their homes.
The city said in a statement that the affected people live along the north end of Shore Acres Road.
Parts of the road are prone to flooding when the river rises.
The lower load on Shore Acres that goes underneath the railroad bridge is currently closed due to flooding.
The bypass road is open to traffic.
According to the city, the municipal parking lot at Shore Acres has sand and sandbags available. People would need to bring their own shovel.
For residents who do evacuate, the city asks that they contact the police department non-emergency number at 507-895-1414.
Services are also affecting residents who live along the road. Mail delivery is getting suspended to any homes beyond 502 Shore Acres.
Garbage can be placed in garbage bags and placed in the Shore Acres Municipal Parking Lot. Garbage pickup is on the morning of Wednesday, April 19.
The La Crescent Compost site is open through Wednesday then closing because of the flooding.
The walking trail across the marsh that ends at Shore Acres Road is also closed at this time.
As of 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, the river was at 13.23 feet. The crest is expected to reach 15.2 feet early next week.