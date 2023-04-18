 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Some La Crescent residents urged to evacuate due to flooding concerns

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent residents who live on a road along the rising Mississippi River are being asked to evacuate their homes. 

The city said in a statement that the affected people live along the north end of Shore Acres Road.

Parts of the road are prone to flooding when the river rises. 

The lower load on Shore Acres that goes underneath the railroad bridge is currently closed due to flooding. 

The bypass road is open to traffic. 

According to the city, the municipal parking lot at Shore Acres has sand and sandbags available. People would need to bring their own shovel. 

For residents who do evacuate, the city asks that they contact the police department non-emergency number at 507-895-1414.

Services are also affecting residents who live along the road. Mail delivery is getting suspended to any homes beyond 502 Shore Acres. 

Garbage can be placed in garbage bags and placed in the Shore Acres Municipal Parking Lot. Garbage pickup is on the morning of Wednesday, April 19. 

The La Crescent Compost site is open through Wednesday then closing because of the flooding. 

The walking trail across the marsh that ends at Shore Acres Road is also closed at this time. 

As of 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, the river was at 13.23 feet. The crest is expected to reach 15.2 feet early next week. 

