Some La Crosse residents finding out the price snow and ice removal

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - It's been a few weeks since measurable snow has covered La Crosse, but some residents are still dealing with snow removal bills from the city.
"Charged $200 for approximately 50 feet of snow removal," said La Crosse resident Draven Barth. He said he received the bill not realizing there was a policy of city crews removing snow or ice and charging for it. He also thought the amount of ice removed from his sidewalk was questionable at best regarding a need for removal.
Snow and ice removal in La Crosse falls under city ordinance 40-8. It states that after a snowfall, you have 24 hours to remove all snow and ice from your sidewalk. After that, a contractor hired by the city will remove it, charging $2.50 a foot plus an additional administrative fee.
"The crews systematically go through the city and if there's snow or ice on the sidewalks, they do it," said David Reinhart, Chief Building Inspector. "Then they send us the resident address."
The administrative fee of $75 is added to cover the cost of putting those pictures into the system as well as covering the cost of sending out the invoices.
If you are on the receiving end of a bill, you can take your case to the Board of Public Works to explain your situation. They have the ability to dismiss your charges. At a recent meeting, several residents made their cases as to why they should not have been chosen for sidewalk shoveling by the city.
"I guess it would be nice to know that the requirements were it has to be down to bare pavement," said Lisa Stovey addressing the council, many of whom participated through a virtual format.
Both Stovey and Barth were denied dismissal requests by a majority vote.
"Our staff is enforcing the ordinance as it is written," said Mayor Mitch Reynolds. "It's not clear to me that the way it is written, it's best for our community right now."
While the city council can consider changing ordinance 40-8, it is little consolation for Barth and others with big snow removal bills.
"Obviously their goal is compliance, which I do understand," Barth said. "The way they're going about it, it's not efficient, it's not effective and it's not understanding of other people's day to day lives."