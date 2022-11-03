Some question use of force during Houska Park incident

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - A recent video circulating on social media showing a La Crosse police officer using several rapid knee strikes on a suspect has some asking if it constitutes "excessive force".

The October 5 incident took place at Houska Park Campground when police received a disorderly conduct call. A Parks and Recreation employee told Officer Daniel Howe that a man, later identified as Edison Varela, knocked his hat off, threatened him and called him a slur for homosexual.

When Officer Howe found and tried to talk with Varela, he refused to stop or show any identification. When Howe tried to stop Varela, the situation escalated to the point of both men on the ground.

The video clip on social media showed Howe on top of Valera, at one point administering several rapid knee strikes to Valera's shoulder.

According to police reports, Valera and Howe were both struggling to control the taser.

"One might question whether this was excessive force used to subdue the person," said Attorney Joe Veenstra of Johns, Flaherty & Collins. "More than likely he's trying to get the person on his belly so they can cuff him."

Veenstra was able to watch the video. He noted that there are additional factors that could determine the amount of force used in the arrest.

"You look at the totality of the circumstances," Veenstra said. "The start of the police call, combined with the conduct of the individual involved and the attempt to detain them."

Veenstra also citing that it's not all clear what the suspect is doing with his hands, leaving it hard to tell the whole situation.

According to the La Crosse police, any use of force is reported as well as reviewed. All information is available to the public at the City of La Crosse website under the Transparency in Policing page.