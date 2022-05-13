Some students choosing to demonstrate for Pro-choice

Holmen, Wis. - (WXOW) - Some students at Holmen high school joined the Roe v. Wade debate by holding a school walk-out/demonstration on Friday afternoon. Students holding signs marched out of the building around 1:25 p.m. and gathered in front of the athletic stadium. According to one student organizer, it was an opportunity to make a difference.
"I like to think I will make a difference in this world," said Leon Cooksey, a junior. "I know there's going to be older people that see this and are going to think we're wasting time, but I'm personally excited, If I can change one person's mind then I'll consider this to be a success."
The gathering included around two dozen students. A few students nearby expressed their opposing viewpoints with signs of their own.
"Right now there is a little bit of tension," Cooksey said. "My friends are either out here or taking a vow of silence inside."
The Holmen school district did release a statement regarding today's demonstration, saying, "We are proud of our students for becoming actively engaged in the issues that arise in our global society. and we respect their right to assemble in a peaceful way."