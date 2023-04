TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - More area roads are impacted by flooding in the region.

Three roads in the Town of Campbell are closed as of Tuesday, April 18 according to the town's Police Chief Trisha Stratman.

Lakeshore Drive at Hansen Road is closed. Only residents are allowed to go past the barricades.

Also, the Spillway Boat Landing at 998 Spillway Drive is blocked at this time.

Lastly, the Fisherman's Road boat landing is closed for use.