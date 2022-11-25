Soula's Cuisina rallies area soccer fans to view the World Cup

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Soula's Cuisina brings together area soccer fans to view the FIFA World Cup.
The Greek Restaurant opened it's doors as early as 4 a.m. to begin broadcasting matchups.
Manager of Soula's Cuisina Greg Saliarias moved to the United States from Greece. Soccer has always been a big part of his life.
During his time in the United States, he believes he has witnessed the sport gain more popularity.
"The sport is getting bigger and bigger every year," Saliarias said. "Every year there is a big sporting event in the soccer world it is always been broadcasted and we always have more and more fans following it."
The restaurant will continue to broadcast each game throughout the week.