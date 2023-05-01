South Avenue closing for the weekend the evening of May 5

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Drivers who use South Avenue need to plan a different route to and from the south side of La Crosse this coming weekend due to the ongoing construction work.
South Avenue between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue is closing Friday night, May 5 at 9 p.m. and reopening around 5 a.m. on Monday, May 8.
The City of La Crosse said during that time, crews are working several aspects of the project
-Water main work between 14th and 17th streets.
-Temporarily widen the eastbound lanes north of 13th St.
-Preparing for temporary lights at Ward Avenue.
-Grading work between 16th Street and Ward Avenue.
During the work, drivers are asked to use Jackson Street and Losey Boulevard to get around the closure.
The city also said that the sidewalk on the west side of South Avenue is open to pedestrians.