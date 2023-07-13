South Avenue crash suspect gets $100K cash bond

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man accused of a crash on South Avenue that injured several people makes his first appearance in court on Thursday.

Jonathan Full of Soldiers Grove was charged with 14 counts including First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety regarding the June 28 incident that began in downtown La Crosse.

The criminal complaint said that what began as potential traffic stop led to Full driving his vehicle an estimated 70 mph through the downtown area before ending up in a multi-vehicle crash on South Avenue.

Full's vehicle collided or sideswiped three other vehicles. The complaint said that he collided head on with one of the vehicles. It carried a mother and infant. While the mother said she had facial injuries according to the complaint, the infant had two broken legs and was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for treatment.

When interviewed, Full said he believed someone spiked the marijuana he was smoking that day with methamphetamine. The complaint said, "He became apologetic and said He was sorry. 'I was flipping out on drugs I wouldn't take.'"

At the hearing, bond was set at $100,000 cash. He's held in the La Crosse County Jail. Another hearing is set for Full early next month.