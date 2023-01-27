South side home heavily damaged in fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The cause of an early morning fire that caused major damage to a south side La Crosse home is still under investigation.
Crews from the La Crosse Fire Department were sent to 344 28th St. South at 3:10 a.m.
According to Battalion Chief Bee Xiong, crews were sent there while responding to another fire alarm. Before they arrived, police at the home said heavy fire was coming from the two-story residence.
There was an initial report that a person who lived in the home was unaccounted for, but was later found according to Chief Xiong. No injuries were reported.
It took crews until 5:39 to declare the fire was out. In all, Chief Xiong said 24 firefighters and 11 apparatus from the department responded to the call.
Department investigators were on the scene later Friday morning working to determine how the fire began.