Southeast Tech in Winona goes under brief lockdown, now lifted

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee, Vernon and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Allamakee, Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.6 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 04/20/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&