Southeast Tech in Winona goes under brief lockdown, now lifted

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - No threats were found at Southeast Technical College Friday morning after a reported disturbance prompted the school to lockdown.
Classes are now back in session according to Winona Police.
They were called to the college shortly after 9 a.m. Police said officers cleared the building and found no threats.
Nearby Winona Middle School went into what police said was a soft lockdown during the incident. They, too, have returned to a normal schedule.
There was no immediate information available about what lead to the police response to the college.
This is a developing story. We'll update it as new details become available.