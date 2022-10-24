 Skip to main content
Southern Bluffs hits fundraising goal for a new swing set

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Southern Bluffs Elementary School met its fundraising goal to install a swing set. The school then celebrated with an all school assembly and a neighborhood walk.

The fundraiser was organized by the Southern Bluffs PTO and reached over $32,000 surpassing its $30,000 goal.

Students raised money by creating web pages asking for donations. The class that raised the most money will get to duct tape the school principal to a  wall at the school. There were also goals that the school could reach like a movie and popcorn day.

Nickelatti Construction is donating the installation of the swing set which took $5,000 off the project. Dahl Auto and Dave and Barb Skogen also donated to the project.

The new swings will go in next summer. 

