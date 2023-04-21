Spaghetti dinner fundraiser planned for Saturday in Pickwick

PICKWICK, Minn. (WXOW) -- Pickwick Fire and Rescue to hold its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday evening.
The dinner is held April 21 at the Pickwick Fire Station from 4-7 p.m.
It is $12 per adult, $6 per child and free for children five and under.
The meal consists of spaghetti with meatballs, salad and garlic bread.
Proceeds will assist fire and first responders with emergency medical and rescue equipment.
For more information, call the station at 507-454-2263 or private message on Facebook.