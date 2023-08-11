Inter de Miami de Messi – Charlotte FC, en vivo: goles, resultado y datos

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota... La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin... Southwestern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin... * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 739 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Blair to near North Bend to 7 miles south of Winona, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... North Bend around 745 PM CDT. Dakota around 755 PM CDT. La Crosse, La Crosse Airport and French Island around 800 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Franklin, Melrose, North Side Of La Crosse, Camp Decorah, Stevenstown, Rockland and County Roads D E And E. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 261 and 276. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 20. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH