Inter de Miami de Messi – Charlotte FC, en vivo: goles, resultado y datos

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota...
La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin...
* Until 800 PM CDT.
* At 739 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Blair to near North Bend to 7 miles south of
Winona, moving southeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
North Bend around 745 PM CDT.
Dakota around 755 PM CDT.
La Crosse, La Crosse Airport and French Island around 800 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Franklin, Melrose, North Side Of La Crosse, Camp Decorah,
Stevenstown, Rockland and County Roads D E And E.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 261 and 276.
Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 20.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 627 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA
FLOYD MITCHELL
IN NORTHEAST IOWA
ALLAMAKEE CHICKASAW HOWARD
WINNESHIEK
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
DODGE FILLMORE HOUSTON
MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA
WINONA
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CLARK
IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
TAYLOR
IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN
CRAWFORD RICHLAND VERNON
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
BUFFALO JACKSON LA CROSSE
MONROE TREMPEALEAU
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN,
BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, CHARLES CITY, CRESCO, DECORAH,
DODGE CENTER, LA CROSSE, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, NEW HAMPTON,
OSAGE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON, RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER,
SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA, WAUKON, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.
Inter de Miami de Messi – Charlotte FC, en vivo: goles, resultado y datos