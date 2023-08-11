Inter de Miami de Messi – Charlotte FC, en vivo: goles, resultado y datos

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota...
La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 739 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Blair to near North Bend to 7 miles south of
Winona, moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
North Bend around 745 PM CDT.
Dakota around 755 PM CDT.
La Crosse, La Crosse Airport and French Island around 800 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Franklin, Melrose, North Side Of La Crosse, Camp Decorah,
Stevenstown, Rockland and County Roads D E And E.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 261 and 276.
Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 20.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 627 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

FLOYD                 MITCHELL

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

ALLAMAKEE             CHICKASAW             HOWARD
WINNESHIEK

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 FILLMORE              HOUSTON
MOWER                 OLMSTED               WABASHA
WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CLARK

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD              RICHLAND              VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

BUFFALO               JACKSON               LA CROSSE
MONROE                TREMPEALEAU

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN,
BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, CHARLES CITY, CRESCO, DECORAH,
DODGE CENTER, LA CROSSE, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, NEW HAMPTON,
OSAGE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON, RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER,
SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA, WAUKON, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.

