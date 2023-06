La Policía identifica al turista que aparece en un video escribiendo su nombre y el de su pareja en un muro del Coliseo romano

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FRIDAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Particulates and Ozone which will remain in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both Particulates and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov