Las polémicas municiones de racimo de EE.UU. ya están en Ucrania, dicen un general ucraniano y el Pentágono. ¿Qué sigue ahora?

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR EASTERN HOUSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL LA CROSSE AND NORTHWESTERN VERNON COUNTIES... At 102 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stoddard, or 13 miles south of La Crosse, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Houston, south central La Crosse and northwestern Vernon Counties, including the following locations... Mount La Crosse, Brinkman Ridge, Mound Prairie, South Side Of La Crosse, Goose Island, Highways 14 61 And County M M and Romance. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH