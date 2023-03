Weather Alert

...Snow, Travel Impacts Persist This Morning... .Snow continues early this morning over parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa through central Wisconsin but is slowly diminishing from the west. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to possibly 2 inches are expected near and east of the Mississippi River before snow diminishes this morning. Many roads are snow-covered or slick, so exercise extra caution if you must travel early today. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&